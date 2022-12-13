Durant loses steam in OT, falls to Tipton 57-53

Overtime was the right time for Tipton as it stopped Durant 57-53 at Tipton High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Durant and Tipton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Tipton High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Durant took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 8 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
