Dyersville Beckman soars over Camanche 63-24

Dyersville Beckman stomped on Camanche 63-24 at Camanche High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dyersville Beckman opened with a 12-3 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Trailblazers registered a 24-11 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Dyersville Beckman breathed fire to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trailblazers outscored the Storm 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 2, Camanche squared off with Iowa City Regina in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

