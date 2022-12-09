Dyersville Beckman soars over Camanche 63-24

Dyersville Beckman stomped on Camanche 63-24 at Camanche High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dyersville Beckman opened with a 12-3 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Trailblazers registered a 24-11 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Dyersville Beckman breathed fire to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trailblazers outscored the Storm 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.