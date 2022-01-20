East Moline United Township mows down Sterling 60-29

Impressive was a ready adjective for East Moline United Township's 60-29 throttling of Sterling on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on January 13 at Sterling High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
