East Moline United Township nets nifty victory over Geneseo 47-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but East Moline United Township wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-40 over Geneseo in Illinois girls basketball on December 15.
Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township squared off with December 16, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on December 10 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
