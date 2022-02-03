East Moline United Township severs Quincy's hopes 61-43

East Moline United Township trucked Quincy on the road to a 61-43 victory on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
East Moline United Township opened a modest 35-22 gap over Quincy at halftime.
East Moline United Township took control in the third quarter with a 50-34 advantage over Quincy.
In recent action on January 20, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.