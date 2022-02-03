 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Moline United Township severs Quincy's hopes 61-43

East Moline United Township trucked Quincy on the road to a 61-43 victory on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

East Moline United Township opened a modest 35-22 gap over Quincy at halftime.

East Moline United Township took control in the third quarter with a 50-34 advantage over Quincy.

