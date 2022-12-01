East Moline United Township takes down Sterling 42-22

East Moline United Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-22 win against Sterling in Illinois girls basketball action on December 1.
Last season, East Moline United Township and Sterling faced off on January 20, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
