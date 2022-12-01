 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Moline United Township takes down Sterling 42-22

East Moline United Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-22 win against Sterling in Illinois girls basketball action on December 1.

Last season, East Moline United Township and Sterling faced off on January 20, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

