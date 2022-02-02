 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township trips Taylor Ridge Rockridge in tenacious tussle 47-45

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but East Moline United Township wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-45 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News