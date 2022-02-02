East Moline United Township trips Taylor Ridge Rockridge in tenacious tussle 47-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but East Moline United Township wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-45 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.