East Moline United Township had its hands full but finally brushed off Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Bradley-Bourbonnais, as it began with a 13-10 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.

The Boilermakers took a 30-27 lead over the Panthers heading to the half locker room.

East Moline United Township broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-34 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Panthers held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

