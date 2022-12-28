 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley flies high over Port Byron Riverdale 51-25

  • 0

El Paso-Gridley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Port Byron Riverdale 51-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 11-4 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Titans opened a meager 25-11 gap over the Rams at the half.

El Paso-Gridley breathed fire to a 36-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

