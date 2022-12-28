El Paso-Gridley flies high over Port Byron Riverdale 51-25

El Paso-Gridley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Port Byron Riverdale 51-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 11-4 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Titans opened a meager 25-11 gap over the Rams at the half.

El Paso-Gridley breathed fire to a 36-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-8 advantage in the frame.

