Eldridge North Scott barely beats Davenport Assumption 67-58

Eldridge North Scott poked just enough holes in Davenport Assumption's defense to garner a taut, 67-58 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott played in a 47-45 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport West on January 10 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.