Eldridge North Scott collects skin-tight win against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 46-37

Eldridge North Scott didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 46-37 on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on November 30 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
