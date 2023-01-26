Eldridge North Scott escapes close call with Central DeWitt 73-67

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Central DeWitt 73-67 on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 8, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption. For results, click here.
