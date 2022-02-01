Eldridge North Scott pounds out steady beat in win over Davenport Central 52-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Eldridge North Scott didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Central 52-46 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.