Eldridge North Scott tenderizes Clinton 57-24

Yes, Eldridge North Scott looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 57-24 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 16.
Eldridge North Scott's offense jumped on top to a 30-14 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
In recent action on February 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt and Clinton took on Central DeWitt on February 11 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
