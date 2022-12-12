 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie E/P dispatches Manlius Bureau Valley 47-37

Erie E/P turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 47-37 win over Manlius Bureau Valley at Erie / Prophetstown on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Erie E/P and Manlius Bureau Valley played in a 44-27 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Erie E/P faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Galva on December 6 at Galva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

