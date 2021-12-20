 Skip to main content
Erie E/P flies high over Sterling Newman Central Catholic 47-23
Erie E/P's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sterling Newman Central Catholic 47-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.

Recently on December 13 , Erie E/P squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

