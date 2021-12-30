 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie E/P severs Manlius Bureau Valley's hopes 34-24
0 Comments

Erie E/P severs Manlius Bureau Valley's hopes 34-24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Erie E/P handed Manlius Bureau Valley a tough 34-24 loss at Manlius Bureau Valley High on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Erie E/P's offense moved to a 11-10 lead over Manlius Bureau Valley at halftime.

The Panthers' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 23-14 scoring edge over the Storm.

In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News