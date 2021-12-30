Erie E/P severs Manlius Bureau Valley's hopes 34-24

Erie E/P handed Manlius Bureau Valley a tough 34-24 loss at Manlius Bureau Valley High on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Erie E/P's offense moved to a 11-10 lead over Manlius Bureau Valley at halftime.
The Panthers' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 23-14 scoring edge over the Storm.
In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
