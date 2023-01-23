Erie-Prophetstown ekes out victory against Orion 41-39

Erie-Prophetstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Orion 41-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Orion squared off with January 24, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Orion faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Erie-Prophetstown took on Lanark Eastland on January 16 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. Click here for a recap.
