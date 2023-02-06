Erie-Prophetstown put together a victorious gameplan to stop Port Byron Riverdale 39-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on February 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop.

In recent action on January 30, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion. Erie-Prophetstown took on Sherrard on January 30 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop.

