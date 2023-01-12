Erie-Prophetstown stops Taylor Ridge Rockridge in snug affair 43-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Erie-Prophetstown wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-39 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 60-21 game on February 3, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Wilton and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Durant on January 7 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
