Extra time is kind to Moline in overtime defeat of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49

Bonus basketball saw Moline use the overtime to top Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge authored a promising start, taking advantage of Moline 24-17 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets moved ahead by earning a 27-23 advantage over the Maroons at the end of the third quarter.
In recent action on December 13, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Knoxville and Moline took on Peoria Manual on December 13 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
