Extra time is kind to Moline in overtime defeat of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49

Bonus basketball saw Moline use the overtime to top Taylor Ridge Rockridge 51-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge authored a promising start, taking advantage of Moline 24-17 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets moved ahead by earning a 27-23 advantage over the Maroons at the end of the third quarter.

