Flexing muscle: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tightens grip on Davenport Central 74-24

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dismissed Davenport Central by a 74-24 count in Iowa girls basketball on January 3.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central faced off on February 4, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport Assumption in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

