Ford leads Blue Devils to comeback win over Muskies

After leading most of the game, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team went cold over the final two and a half minutes of play, costing the Muskies.

The short-handed Muskies led the Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Davenport Central 42-37 at the end of three quarters of play at Muscatine High School on Tuesday, but the Blue Devils overtook the MHS to score a 62-56 win.

“We still played pretty well,” said Muscatine head coach Addy Westercamp. “They have the ability to contend in games, even when we’re missing players. Would that have helped? Absolutely. But I told them in the locker room, they don’t need to hang their heads.

“But (giving up offensive rebounds) killed us.”

Addisen Ford finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds for Central. Both were game highs.

“(At halftime), we just wanted to make sure we played good defense. We’ve struggled with that lately,” Ford said. “We’ve given up a lot of points in our previous few games, so we really wanted to stay in front of who we were guarding.”

Central had three other players reach double figures in Asia Pegues-Jarrett, who had 12, Emma Hendershott (11) and Anayshia Mitchell (10). Pegues-Jarrett, a senior, led the game in assists with five.

The junior Mitchell scored her final basket with 3:32 left in the game to put Central up 53-52, and Muscatine would never regain the lead.

Hendershott, a sophomore reserve for the Blue Devils, scored eight in the fourth quarter, going 3 of 4 with a pair of 3-pointers.

The game got off to a frantic start as the teams combined for eight turnovers before equaling that in points. Central committed three turnovers before taking its second shot attempt.

But both sides cleaned it up considerably as each committed as many or more turnovers in the first eight minutes as they did from halftime through the final buzzer.

Ford was crucial in keeping the Blue Devils within striking distance in the first half.

“I just want to have fun out there,” said Ford. “I love playing basketball. It’s my senior year. I won’t be playing it anymore after this year since I’m (committed to Drake University) for soccer. But my teammates create a really fun environment and really push me to be a leader and be that scorer we need.

Muscatine won the first meeting between the sides, 64-48, back in late November.

“This shows how much we’ve improved as a team,” said Ford. “It’s a big confidence booster.”

The 6-foot-1 senior had a dozen points in the second quarter and missed just one of seven shot attempts in the frame, though Muscatine went into the intermission holding a 26-23 lead.

Junior Brylee Seaman led the Muskies with 19 points and senior Ella Schroeder added 13. Junior Annie Zillig chipped in eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Muskies (3-10, 3-7 MAC) were without two starters in juniors Avery Schroeder and Ysabel Lerma. Avery Schroeder, the team’s primary ball-handler and one of three Muskies to average over seven points a game, was replaced in the lineup by sophomore Macy Reno, who scored nine points.

Central (3-8, 3-7 MAC) aggressively went after offensive rebounds and had many second and third opportunities to score, especially late. That resulted in 71 shot attempts for the Blue Devils, of which they made 25.

And a 6 for 9 effort from the free throw line (all coming in the fourth) iced the victory for Central.

Despite the early turnovers by both sides, Ella Schroeder’s activity on both ends was instrumental in the Muskies’ early lead.

She scored six of her points in the opening quarter. The 5-foot-4 senior recorded the game’s first two points on a steal that ended with a layup. Her next score came after she grabbed a defensive rebound and took it coast to coast for the score.

But Ford’s physicality, Hendershott’s shooting and injuries wore down the Muskies, especially late.

Muscatine’s next game is Friday at Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley.

“I hope our girls walk away from this game having learned something,” Westercamp said. “We attacked the hoop really well for a while and shot well from the free throw line (11 of 13). But then we got away from it.

“Free throws, layups and boxing out are what wins games.”

Davenport Central 62, Muscatine 56

CENTRAL (3-8, 3-7 MAC) - Anayshia Mitchell 3-13 2-3 10, Ellie Linehan 1-8 2-2 4, Asia Pegues-Jarrett 5-14 2-4 12, Emma Hendershott 4-10 0-0 11, Emilee Clemensen 0-2 0-0 0, Addisen Ford 12-24 0-0 25. Totals 25-71 6-9 62.

MUSCATINE (3-10, 3-7 MAC) - Ella Schroeder 5-17 3-3 13, Brylee Seaman 7-13 4-5 19, Annie Zillig 3-5 2-2 8, Jazmeriah Jones 3-7 1-2 7, Macy Reno 3-9 1-1 9, Elsie Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-13 56.

DC;11;12;14;25;--;62

MUS:13;13;16;14;--;56

3-point goals - DC 6-20 (Mitchell 2-8, Linehan 0-1, Hendershott 3-8, Ford 1-3); MUS 3-15 Schroeder 0-4, Seaman 1-2, Jones 0-2, Reno 2-7). Rebounds - DC 39 (Ford 14, Linehan 9); MUS 31 (Zillig 9, Seaman 8). Assists - DC 15 (Pegues-Jarrett 5); MUS 13 (Schroeder 3, Jones 3). Turnovers - DC 15; MUS 17. Fouls - DC 13; MUS 13. Fouled out - none.

JV: Muscatine 43, Central 42