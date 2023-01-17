 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fulton comes up short in matchup with Morrison 52-36

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Morrison still prevailed 52-36 against Fulton during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Morrison and Fulton squared off with December 15, 2021 at Fulton High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Morrison faced off against Sherrard and Fulton took on Lanark Eastland on January 12 at Fulton High School. For more, click here.

