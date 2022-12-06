Fulton Unity Christian proves to be too much for Moline Quad Cities Christian 40-28

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Fulton Unity Christian prevailed over Moline Quad Cities Christian 40-28 on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
