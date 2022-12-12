 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg Christian collects victory over Fulton Unity Christian 52-35

No quarter was granted as Galesburg Christian blunted Fulton Unity Christian's plans 52-35 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.

In recent action on December 6, Galesburg Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star and Fulton Unity Christian took on Moline Quad Cities Christian on December 6 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. Click here for a recap

