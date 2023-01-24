Galesburg Christian collects victory over Moline Quad Cities Christian 47-33

Galesburg Christian stretched out and finally snapped Moline Quad Cities Christian to earn a 47-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star and Galesburg Christian took on Bettendorf Morning Star on January 17 at Bettendorf Morning Star Academy. Click here for a recap.
