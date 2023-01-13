Galesburg Christian mollywopps Moline Quad Cities Christian 52-27

It was a tough night for Moline Quad Cities Christian which was overmatched by Galesburg Christian in this 52-27 verdict.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Galesburg Christian faced off on February 4, 2022 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Galesburg Christian took on Bettendorf Morning Star on January 6 at Galesburg Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.