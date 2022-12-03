 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg dispatches East Moline United Township 54-40

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Galesburg prevailed over East Moline United Township 54-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Galesburg opened with a 14-2 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 29-19.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 38-30.

The Silver Streaks held on with a 16-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Galesburg and East Moline United Township played in a 57-40 game on January 29, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

