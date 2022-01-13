Galesburg doesn't mess around with Moline 56-40

Galesburg trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 56-40 win over Moline in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over the Silver Streaks as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons took a 28-24 lead over the Silver Streaks heading to the half locker room.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over the Maroons.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.