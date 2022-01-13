 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galesburg doesn't mess around with Moline 56-40
0 Comments

Galesburg doesn't mess around with Moline 56-40

  • 0

Galesburg trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 56-40 win over Moline in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over the Silver Streaks as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons took a 28-24 lead over the Silver Streaks heading to the half locker room.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over the Maroons.

In recent action on January 6, Moline faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 4 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News