Fan stress was at an all-time high as Galesburg did just enough to beat Rock Island 53-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Rock Island authored a promising start, taking a 16-11 advantage over Galesburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-21 advantage over the Silver Streaks at the half.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-33 lead over Rock Island.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Rock Island and Galesburg played in a 50-42 game on Feb. 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Galesburg faced off against Rock Island Alleman . For results, click here. Rock Island took on Quincy on Feb. 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.

