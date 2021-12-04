 Skip to main content
Galesburg imposes its will on East Moline United Township 64-31
Galesburg imposes its will on East Moline United Township 64-31

Galesburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple East Moline United Township 64-31 at East Moline United Township High on December 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Galesburg darted in front of East Moline United Township 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Streaks registered a 27-14 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Galesburg pulled ahead of East Moline United Township 45-23 as the fourth quarter started.

