Galesburg makes East Moline United Township walk the plank 64-38

Galesburg's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-38 win over East Moline United Township in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 29-15 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Silver Streaks opened a massive 35-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Galesburg struck to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Silver Streaks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

