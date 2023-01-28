Galesburg makes East Moline United Township walk the plank 64-38

Galesburg's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-38 win over East Moline United Township in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 29-15 lead over East Moline United Township.
The Silver Streaks opened a massive 35-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Galesburg struck to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Silver Streaks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
