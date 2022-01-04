Galesburg sprints past Rock Island 51-41

Galesburg dumped Rock Island 51-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 4.

The Rocks started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over the Silver Streaks at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Rock Island would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 26-21 lead on Galesburg.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-30 lead over the Rocks.

The Silver Streaks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-11 points differential.

