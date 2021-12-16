 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galesburg survives taut tilt with Rock Island Alleman 46-41
0 comments

Galesburg survives taut tilt with Rock Island Alleman 46-41

{{featured_button_text}}

Galesburg found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island Alleman 46-41 on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 16-15 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Rock Island Alleman took the lead 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 4, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News