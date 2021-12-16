Galesburg survives taut tilt with Rock Island Alleman 46-41

Galesburg found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island Alleman 46-41 on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 16-15 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Rock Island Alleman took the lead 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 4, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
