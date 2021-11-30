 Skip to main content
Galva dismantles Varna Midland in convincing manner 52-26
Galva dismantles Varna Midland in convincing manner 52-26

Yes, Galva looked superb in beating Varna Midland, but no autographs please after its 52-26 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on November 30.

Galva opened with a 12-4 advantage over Varna Midland through the first quarter.

Galva fought to a 29-9 intermission margin at Varna Midland's expense.

Galva stomped on ahead of Varna Midland 37-18 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

