Galva dismantles Varna Midland in convincing manner 52-26

Yes, Galva looked superb in beating Varna Midland, but no autographs please after its 52-26 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on November 30.

Galva opened with a 12-4 advantage over Varna Midland through the first quarter.

Galva fought to a 29-9 intermission margin at Varna Midland's expense.

Galva stomped on ahead of Varna Midland 37-18 as the fourth quarter started.

