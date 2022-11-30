Galva nips Kewanee Wethersfield in taut scare 53-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in Galva's direction just enough to squeeze past Kewanee Wethersfield 53-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on November 30.
Last season, Kewanee Wethersfield and Galva squared off with January 20, 2022 at Galva High School last season. For more, click here.
