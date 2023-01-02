 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galva survives taut tilt with Woodhull Al/Cam 44-39

  • 0

The cardiac kids of Galva unleashed every advantage to outlast Woodhull Al/Cam 44-39 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 2.

Last season, Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva faced off on January 3, 2022 at Galva High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 26, Galva squared off with Elmwood in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News