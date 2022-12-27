Geneseo casts spell on Normal West 49-40

Geneseo edged Normal West 49-40 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Normal West, as it began with a 15-10 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense jumped in front for a 25-21 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Geneseo darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.