Geneseo casts spell on Normal West 49-40

Geneseo edged Normal West 49-40 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Normal West, as it began with a 15-10 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense jumped in front for a 25-21 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Geneseo darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and Normal West faced off on December 27, 2021 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game. For more, click here.

