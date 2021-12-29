Geneseo designs winning blueprint on Morton 68-51

Geneseo dumped Morton 68-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game .
Geneseo opened with a 25-20 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.
Geneseo registered a 29-20 advantage at intermission over Morton.
Geneseo darted over Morton 46-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
