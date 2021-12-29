 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo designs winning blueprint on Morton 68-51
0 Comments

Geneseo designs winning blueprint on Morton 68-51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Geneseo dumped Morton 68-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Geneseo opened with a 25-20 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

Geneseo registered a 29-20 advantage at intermission over Morton.

Geneseo darted over Morton 46-36 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News