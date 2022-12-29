Geneseo ends the party for Plainfield North 55-43

Geneseo put together a victorious gameplan to stop Plainfield North 55-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 24-22 margin over Plainfield North after the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs registered a 25-22 advantage at half over the Tigers.
Geneseo moved to a 37-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-14 advantage in the frame.
