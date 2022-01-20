 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo has something to talk about outlasting Galesburg in overtime 51-46
Geneseo has something to talk about outlasting Galesburg in overtime 51-46

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the overtime to top Galesburg 51-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.

The Maple Leafs darted in front of the Silver Streaks 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a slim 24-15 gap over the Silver Streaks at the half.

The third quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 36-30 lead over the Silver Streaks.

Conditioning showed as the Maple Leafs outscored the Silver Streaks 8-3 in the final period.

In recent action on January 13, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Geneseo took on Brimfield on January 14 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

