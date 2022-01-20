Geneseo has something to talk about outlasting Galesburg in overtime 51-46

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the overtime to top Galesburg 51-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.

The Maple Leafs darted in front of the Silver Streaks 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a slim 24-15 gap over the Silver Streaks at the half.

The third quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 36-30 lead over the Silver Streaks.

Conditioning showed as the Maple Leafs outscored the Silver Streaks 8-3 in the final period.

