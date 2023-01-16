Geneseo holds off Brimfield 46-38

Geneseo posted a narrow 46-38 win over Brimfield at Geneseo High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Geneseo and Brimfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Geneseo High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 11, Geneseo squared off with Quincy in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.