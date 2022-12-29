 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo knocks out victory beat against Morton 44-34

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 44-34 against Morton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Geneseo opened with a 15-6 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The Potters tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-16 at halftime.

Geneseo darted to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.

Last season, Geneseo and Morton squared off with December 29, 2021 at Morton High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

