Geneseo knocks out victory beat against Morton 44-34

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 44-34 against Morton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Geneseo opened with a 15-6 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.
The Potters tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-16 at halftime.
Geneseo darted to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.
