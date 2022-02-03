Geneseo mauls Rock Island Alleman in strong showing 57-30

Geneseo showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 57-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Maple Leafs made the first move by forging a 20-5 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 29 at Moline High School.
