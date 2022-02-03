 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Geneseo mauls Rock Island Alleman in strong showing 57-30

  • 0

Geneseo showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 57-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Maple Leafs made the first move by forging a 20-5 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 29 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News