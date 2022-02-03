Geneseo mauls Rock Island Alleman in strong showing 57-30

Geneseo showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 57-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Maple Leafs made the first move by forging a 20-5 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

