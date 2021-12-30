Geneseo outlasts Washington in overtime classic 52-49

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the extra time to top Washington 52-49 on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 14-7 edge over the Maple Leafs through the end of the first quarter.

Washington came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at intermission over Geneseo.

Washington enjoyed a 37-34 lead over Geneseo to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Geneseo added to its advantage with a 9-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.