Geneseo outlasts Washington in overtime classic 52-49
Geneseo outlasts Washington in overtime classic 52-49

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the extra time to top Washington 52-49 on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 14-7 edge over the Maple Leafs through the end of the first quarter.

Washington came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at intermission over Geneseo.

Washington enjoyed a 37-34 lead over Geneseo to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Geneseo added to its advantage with a 9-6 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

