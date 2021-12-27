Geneseo smashes through Normal Community West 67-42

Geneseo's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Normal Community West 67-42 at Geneseo High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 19-9 lead over Normal Community West.
The Maple Leafs' shooting darted to a 31-20 lead over the Wildcats at the half.
The Maple Leafs' control showed as they carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
