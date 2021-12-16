Geneseo tacks win on East Moline United Township 72-45

Yes, Geneseo looked superb in beating East Moline United Township, but no autographs please after its 72-45 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
Geneseo made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs' shooting took charge to a 40-24 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
In recent action on December 11, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on December 11 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
