Geneseo wins tense tussle with Springfield 51-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Geneseo wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 51-48 at Geneseo High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Senators, who began with a 22-17 edge over the Maple Leafs through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over Springfield.
