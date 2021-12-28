Geneseo wins tense tussle with Springfield 51-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Geneseo wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 51-48 at Geneseo High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Senators, who began with a 22-17 edge over the Maple Leafs through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over Springfield.

