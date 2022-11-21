GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Joens duo revitalizes Comets

WEST LIBERTY — Courtney Joens didn't want the family basketball circle to go unbroken.

After the former University of Illinois guard landed her first varsity head coaching job in June following the departure of Matt Hoeppner, the West Liberty girls basketball program received another huge boost in early August when two-time Class 5A all-stater Kelsey Joens transferred from Iowa City High to don the blue and white for her senior season with her older sister.

“(Courtney and I) are seven years apart, so we’ve never had this opportunity, but for me to get the chance to play for her is just out of this world," said Kelsey, an Iowa State signee like her two other sisters, Ashley (a senior at ISU and the school's all-time leading scorer) and Aubrey, who has since transferred to Oklahoma.

In three seasons at City High, Kelsey has already surpassed 1,000 career points and grabbed more than 300 rebounds.

“We’re all different players,” Kelsey said of her sisters. “We understand we aren’t all the same. But we each bring something.

“I love every part of the game. Every chance I get to play, every possession I play, that’s the highlight of my day. We want to come out winning and hope to make a run to the state tournament.”

While the Joens family has one more in the pipeline, Bailey, the eldest sister sees a symbolism in getting to join forces with Kelsey.

"Kelsey hasn't gotten as many years with a sibling being on the team," Courtney Joens said. "I got two years with Aubrey and Aubrey got two with Ashley. Kelsey only had one with Ashley, so this will give her a second year with one of us around.

"(The team has been) really coachable," Courtney Joens said. "Kelsey fits in really well with this group."

Hoeppner took the Comets to a Class 3A regional final in each of his first two years at the helm, but West Liberty fell to Assumption in the regional final last season.

Despite going 19-5 and spending much of the 2021-22 season ranked inside the top 10 in 3A, Hoeppner's decision to leave for Cedar Rapids Jefferson, combined with glaringly low numbers, left the program in a predicament.

Between injuries and the lingering presence of COVID-19, the squad played the 2021-22 slate with anywhere between six and eight available.

"It got a little scary last year," said two-time all-stater Finley Hall, who averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals per game in 2021-22. "One more injury could have really messed up our whole year."

Further, the Comets had to make up for the graduations of all-time assist leader, Sailor Hall, and Macy Daufeldt, who led the team in scoring each of the past three seasons (18.8 points per game last season).

“It’s been different (without Sailor),” said sophomore guard Pearson Hall, who averaged seven points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals last season. “She was the one who always took control when we needed it. She was our backbone. But we’ve had a lot of seniors that have taken that next step and taken on Sailor and Macy’s leadership roles.”

Besides the coach/sister tandem and the Hall sisters, the Comets also have sibling pairs on the varsity roster in Brooklyn and Sophie Buysse as well as Daisy and Jayleen Kivi.

That's been helpful as the team seeks to build as much chemistry as soon as possible.

“Having more sisters around the team has been fun to watch,” Pearson Hall said. “I can see how they communicate and talk to each other on the court compared to Finley and I. It’s definitely a different dynamic than with me and Finley or us with Sailor last year. But it’s been fun.

“We’re hoping to make it further than we did last year. The excitement is definitely here. Hopefully it's on to the state tournament this year.”

West Liberty isn't the only area team with high hopes. Here is a capsule look at the other area teams:

Columbus Wildcats

Last season: 3-19, 2-14 in SEISC North

Top returning: Sara Vela, sr., G; Aracely Garza, so., F; Victoria Howell, sr., G/F; Ariana Vergara, so., G

OUTLOOK: Things are trending positively for the Wildcats, even after going for three wins in 2021-22. Columbus couldn't field a team the year prior. Howell and senior Miriam Ruvalcalba are back after being sidelined for most of last winter. Vela returns after garnering all-conference honors and leading the team in assists last season (2.4 per game). Freshman Kennedy Woepking brings athleticism that may make her a contributor sooner rather than later. "We expect to get better every day," head coach Kasey Keltner said. "Hopefully, that translates into us being more competitive in all four quarters of games this year. Our program is filled with good kids who will work hard and want to be successful."

Durant Wildcats

Last season: 7-15, 5-13 in RVC South

Top returning: Isabelle DeLong, jr., G/F; Avery Paper, jr. G; Savannah Meinert, jr., G/F

Outlook: Durant graduated several multi-year, multi-sport contributors in Ally Happ, Peyton Buesing and Kylie Schult. However, the squad returns DeLong, a junior who led the Wildcats in scoring last winter at 12.1 points per game to go with six rebounds a contest. To make up for the losses, the Wildcats will turn to juniors Paper, Meinert, Hannah Peel and Addison Schuett, who all saw varsity time last season. At over 6-feet, sophomore Katelyn Toft possesses size that could make a difference for the Wildcats. An all-conference volleyball player, Toft should get more run on the basketball court this winter under fifth-year head coach Ross DeLong. "We're bringing back some experience," the Wildcats head coach said. "But we play in a tough conference and hoping to have some girls step up with increased minutes."

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Last season: 16-5, 12-4 in SEISC North

Top Returning: McKenzie Kissell, sr., G; Rylee Cole, sr., G/F; Emilee Salek, sr., G/F

Outlook: Second-year head coach Ken Spielbauer built the Wapello boys program into a state qualifier in his 30-plus years there. He took L-M to a Class 2A regional semifinal in his first season at the helm, though the Falcons were as senior-dependent as almost any team in 2021-22 behind McKenna Hohenadel, Destiny Miller and all-stater Kaylee Corbin. That trio scored 692 of the team's 899 total points and grabbed well over half of the team's 709 rebounds last season. Senior McKenzie Kissell is the top returner in virtually every statistical category for L-M. Kissell turned in a junior campaign that went for five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

Wapello Arrows

Last season: 10-11, 7-9 in SEISC North

Top returning: Tatum Wolford, jr., G; Jacie Hoeg, jr., G; Quinn Veach, sr., G

Outlook: Wolford returns after leading the team in scoring last season at just under 11 points a game on 40% shooting from the field and 37% on 92 3-point tries. Hoeg and Veach combined to go for nearly nine points a game, but the Arrows graduated two key contributors in Lindsy Massner (10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) and Serah Shafer (8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and two assists per game). Wolford and Veach both rebound well for their size, and both are under 5-foot-7 but snagged over three boards a contest. "We hope to build depth and confidence as the season goes on," head coach Brandon Brown said. "I think we will be a very competitive team."

Wilton Beavers

Last season: 14-9, 11-8 in RVC

Top returning: Charlotte Brown, sr., F/C; Hayley Madlock, sr., F; Kinsey Drake, so., G/F

Outlook: Wilton has a void to fill after graduating Kelsey Drake, who ended her prep career with over a dozen school records. And with Ella Caffery (14.2 points, nine rebounds per game) and Peyton Souhrada (6. 2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists) moved on as well, Brown is the only one of the Beavers' top six scorers from last year returning. Madlock scored just 3.2 points a game as a junior, but stands to see more playing time and more production if she can replicate a field goal percentage of over 40% with increased volume. A year under her older sister's tutelage way have paved the way for Kinsey Drake to make a leap. The younger saw only limited varsity minutes, but made 3 of 6 shots. With the Brown and Madlock roaming the paint, junior Catie Hook may be the leading candidate to be the lead distributor for head coach Jake Souhrada's team.